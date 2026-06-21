Colson Montgomery And White Sox Play Tigers On June 21

Montgomery is hitting for a .224 BA, .320 OBP and .502 SLG with a 30.7% strikeout rate and a 9.3% walk rate. His OPS is .822 and he has scored 36 runs. In 300 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs (6th in MLB) and driven in 45 runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Tigers.

Keider Montero (3-5 with a 3.67 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 73 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Tigers, his 14th of the season.

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