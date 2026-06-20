Colson Montgomery And White Sox Play Tigers On June 20

Montgomery is hitting for a .228 BA, .324 OBP and .510 SLG with a 30.4% strikeout rate and a 9.5% walk rate. His OPS is .834 and he has scored 36 runs. In 296 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs (6th in MLB) and driven in 45 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Tigers.

Troy Melton makes the start for the Tigers, his fifth of the season. He is 3-0 with a 2.81 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched.

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