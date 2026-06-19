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Colson Montgomery
Chicago White Sox

Colson Montgomery

Chicago White Sox • #12 SS

Colson Montgomery And White Sox Face Tigers On June 19

Colson Montgomery and his Chicago White Sox will take on the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, on Friday, June 19 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Montgomery has +410 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Montgomery is hitting for a .230 BA, .325 OBP and .516 SLG with a 29.8% strikeout rate and a 9.2% walk rate. His OPS is .841 and he has scored 36 runs. In 292 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs (5th in MLB) and driven in 45 runs. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 3 with a home run and an RBI) in his last appearance against the Yankees.

Tarik Skubal (3-3 with a 2.81 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Tigers, his ninth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Colson Montgomery

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