Colson Montgomery And White Sox Face Tigers On June 19

Montgomery is hitting for a .230 BA, .325 OBP and .516 SLG with a 29.8% strikeout rate and a 9.2% walk rate. His OPS is .841 and he has scored 36 runs. In 292 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs (5th in MLB) and driven in 45 runs. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 3 with a home run and an RBI) in his last appearance against the Yankees.

Tarik Skubal (3-3 with a 2.81 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Tigers, his ninth of the season.

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