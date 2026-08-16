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Colson Montgomery
Chicago White Sox

Colson Montgomery

Chicago White Sox • #12 SS

Colson Montgomery And White Sox Square Off Against Tigers On Aug. 16

Colson Montgomery and his Chicago White Sox will take on the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, on Sunday, Aug. 16 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Montgomery has +410 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Montgomery is hitting for a .210 BA, .289 OBP and .431 SLG with a 33% strikeout rate and an 8.1% walk rate. His OPS is .720 and he has scored 56 runs. In 491 plate appearances, he has hit 26 home runs (14th in MLB) and driven in 70 runs. In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Tigers.

Drew Anderson makes the start for the Tigers, his fifth of the season. He is 4-4 with a 3.91 ERA and 82 strikeouts in 71 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Colson Montgomery

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