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Colson Montgomery
Chicago White Sox

Colson Montgomery

Chicago White Sox • #12 SS

Colson Montgomery And White Sox Take On Tigers On Aug. 15

Colson Montgomery and his Chicago White Sox will square off against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, on Saturday, Aug. 15 at 1:10 p.m. ET. Montgomery has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Montgomery is hitting for a .209 BA, .290 OBP and .430 SLG with a 32.9% strikeout rate and an 8.2% walk rate. His OPS is .719 and he has scored 56 runs. In 487 plate appearances, he has hit 26 home runs (13th in MLB) and driven in 68 runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 5) against the Tigers.

Troy Melton gets the start for the Tigers, his 14th of the season. He is 7-1 with a 1.46 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 80 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Colson Montgomery

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