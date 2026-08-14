Colson Montgomery And White Sox Play Tigers On Aug. 14

Montgomery is hitting for a .212 BA, .293 OBP and .435 SLG with a 32.8% strikeout rate and an 8.3% walk rate. His OPS is .727 and he has scored 56 runs. In 482 plate appearances, he has hit 26 home runs (11th in MLB) and driven in 68 runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 5) against the Reds.

The Tigers will send Jackson Jobe (1-0) to the mound for his second start of the season.

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