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Colson Montgomery
Chicago White Sox

Colson Montgomery

Chicago White Sox • #12 SS

Colson Montgomery And White Sox Play Tigers On Aug. 14

Colson Montgomery and the Chicago White Sox will face the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, on Friday, Aug. 14 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Montgomery has +360 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Montgomery is hitting for a .212 BA, .293 OBP and .435 SLG with a 32.8% strikeout rate and an 8.3% walk rate. His OPS is .727 and he has scored 56 runs. In 482 plate appearances, he has hit 26 home runs (11th in MLB) and driven in 68 runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 5) against the Reds.

The Tigers will send Jackson Jobe (1-0) to the mound for his second start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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