Colson Montgomery And White Sox Face Royals On May 14

Montgomery is hitting for a .230 BA, .331 OBP and .500 SLG with a 29.1% strikeout rate and a 9.1% walk rate. His OPS is .831 and he has scored 20 runs. In 175 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs (11th in MLB) and driven in 29 runs (10th in MLB). He strung together three hits (going 3 for 4 with a home run and an RBI) in his last appearance against the Royals.

Kris Bubic (3-1) gets the starting nod for the Royals in his ninth start of the season. He has a 3.50 ERA in 46 1/3 innings pitched, with 47 strikeouts.

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