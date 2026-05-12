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Colson Montgomery
Chicago White Sox

Colson Montgomery

Chicago White Sox • #12 SS

Colson Montgomery And White Sox Square Off Against Royals On May 12

Colson Montgomery and the Chicago White Sox will face the Kansas City Royals at Rate Field, on Tuesday, May 12 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Montgomery has +360 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Montgomery is hitting for a .221 BA, .323 OBP and .483 SLG with a 29.3% strikeout rate and a 9% walk rate. His OPS is .806 and he has scored 17 runs. In 167 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs (15th in MLB) and driven in 28 runs (16th in MLB). He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Mariners.

Stephen Kolek (1-0) gets the starting nod for the Royals, his second of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Colson Montgomery

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