Colson Montgomery And White Sox Square Off Against Royals On May 12

Montgomery is hitting for a .221 BA, .323 OBP and .483 SLG with a 29.3% strikeout rate and a 9% walk rate. His OPS is .806 and he has scored 17 runs. In 167 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs (15th in MLB) and driven in 28 runs (16th in MLB). He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Mariners.

Stephen Kolek (1-0) gets the starting nod for the Royals, his second of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.