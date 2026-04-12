Colson Montgomery And White Sox Play Royals On April 12

Montgomery is hitting for a .173 BA, .271 OBP and .327 SLG with a 32.2% strikeout rate and an 8.5% walk rate. His OPS is .598 and he has scored three runs. In 59 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in seven runs. Montgomery has recorded one steal on one attempt. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Royals.

The Royals will send Noah Cameron (1-0) out to make his third start of the season.

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