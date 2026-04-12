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Colson Montgomery
Chicago White Sox

Colson Montgomery

Chicago White Sox • #12 SS

Colson Montgomery And White Sox Play Royals On April 12

Colson Montgomery and the Chicago White Sox will square off against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, on Sunday, April 12 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Montgomery has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Montgomery is hitting for a .173 BA, .271 OBP and .327 SLG with a 32.2% strikeout rate and an 8.5% walk rate. His OPS is .598 and he has scored three runs. In 59 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in seven runs. Montgomery has recorded one steal on one attempt. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Royals.

The Royals will send Noah Cameron (1-0) out to make his third start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Colson Montgomery

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