Colson Montgomery And White Sox Take On Royals On April 11

Montgomery is hitting for a .188 BA, .291 OBP and .354 SLG with a 34.5% strikeout rate and a 9.1% walk rate. His OPS is .645 and he has scored three runs. In 55 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in seven runs. Montgomery has recorded one steal on one attempt. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Royals.

Michael Wacha (1-0) makes the start for the Royals, his third of the season.

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