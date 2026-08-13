Colson Montgomery And White Sox Take On Reds On Aug. 13

Montgomery is hitting for a .214 BA, .296 OBP and .440 SLG with a 33.1% strikeout rate and an 8.4% walk rate. His OPS is .736 and he has scored 56 runs. In 477 plate appearances, he has hit 26 home runs (11th in MLB) and driven in 68 runs. In his last appearance, he went 1 for 3 against the Reds.

Andrew Abbott makes the start for the Reds, his 25th of the season. He is 6-7 with a 3.92 ERA and 99 strikeouts in 128 2/3 innings pitched.

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