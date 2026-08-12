Colson Montgomery And White Sox Take On Reds On Aug. 12

Montgomery is hitting for a .213 BA, .294 OBP and .441 SLG with a 33.2% strikeout rate and an 8.2% walk rate. His OPS is .735 and he has scored 54 runs. In 473 plate appearances, he has hit 26 home runs (10th in MLB) and driven in 68 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 4) against the Reds.

Rhett Lowder makes the start for the Reds, his 18th of the season. He is 4-7 with a 5.26 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 89 2/3 innings pitched.

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