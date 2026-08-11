Colson Montgomery And White Sox Take On Reds On Aug. 11

Montgomery is hitting for a .215 BA, .296 OBP and .445 SLG with a 32.8% strikeout rate and an 8.3% walk rate. His OPS is .741 and he has scored 54 runs. In 469 plate appearances, he has hit 26 home runs (9th in MLB) and driven in 68 runs. He collected three RBI (going 1-for-3 with a home run) in his most recent game against the Guardians.

Nick Lodolo gets the start for the Reds, his 13th of the season. He is 3-2 with a 4.60 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 62 2/3 innings pitched.

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