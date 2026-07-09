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Colson Montgomery
Chicago White Sox

Colson Montgomery

Chicago White Sox • #12 SS

Colson Montgomery And White Sox Take On Red Sox On July 9

Colson Montgomery and his Chicago White Sox will take on the Boston Red Sox at Rate Field, on Thursday, July 9 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Montgomery has +300 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Montgomery is hitting for a .218 BA, .302 OBP and .480 SLG with a 31.6% strikeout rate and an 8.2% walk rate. His OPS is .782 and he has scored 42 runs. In 364 plate appearances, he has hit 23 home runs (9th in MLB) and driven in 53 runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Red Sox.

Patrick Sandoval will take the mound to start for the Red Sox, his first of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Colson Montgomery

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