Colson Montgomery And White Sox Take On Red Sox On July 9

Montgomery is hitting for a .218 BA, .302 OBP and .480 SLG with a 31.6% strikeout rate and an 8.2% walk rate. His OPS is .782 and he has scored 42 runs. In 364 plate appearances, he has hit 23 home runs (9th in MLB) and driven in 53 runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Red Sox.

Patrick Sandoval will take the mound to start for the Red Sox, his first of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.