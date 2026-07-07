Colson Montgomery And White Sox Face Red Sox On July 7

Montgomery is hitting for a .224 BA, .309 OBP and .492 SLG with a 31.5% strikeout rate and an 8.4% walk rate. His OPS is .801 and he has scored 42 runs. In 356 plate appearances, he has hit 23 home runs (9th in MLB) and driven in 53 runs. In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 5 with a home run and two RBIs) against the Guardians.

Payton Tolle makes the start for the Red Sox, his 14th of the season. He is 4-6 with a 3.39 ERA and 74 strikeouts through 74 1/3 innings pitched.

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