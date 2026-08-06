Colson Montgomery And White Sox Play Red Sox On Aug. 6

Montgomery is hitting for a .214 BA, .296 OBP and .445 SLG with a 32.4% strikeout rate and an 8.4% walk rate. His OPS is .741 and he has scored 52 runs. In 450 plate appearances, he has hit 25 home runs (11th in MLB) and driven in 63 runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Red Sox.

Ranger Suarez makes the start for the Red Sox, his 20th of the season. He is 4-3 with a 3.15 ERA and 105 strikeouts in 100 2/3 innings pitched.

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