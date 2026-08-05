Colson Montgomery And White Sox Square Off Against Red Sox On Aug. 5

Montgomery is hitting for a .216 BA, .296 OBP and .449 SLG with a 32.3% strikeout rate and an 8.3% walk rate. His OPS is .745 and he has scored 52 runs. In 446 plate appearances, he has hit 25 home runs (9th in MLB) and driven in 63 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Red Sox.

Sonny Gray (13-2) gets the starting nod for the Red Sox in his 21st start of the season. He has a 2.93 ERA in 113 2/3 innings pitched, with 98 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.