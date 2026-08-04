Colson Montgomery And White Sox Square Off Against Red Sox On Aug. 4

Montgomery is hitting for a .215 BA, .294 OBP and .449 SLG with a 32.6% strikeout rate and an 8.1% walk rate. His OPS is .744 and he has scored 51 runs. In 442 plate appearances, he has hit 25 home runs (9th in MLB) and driven in 63 runs. He is looking to bounce back after he struck out four times in his last game against the Rays.

Patrick Sandoval gets the start for the Red Sox, his fifth of the season. He is 0-0 with a 3.32 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings pitched.

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