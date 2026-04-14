Colson Montgomery And White Sox Play Rays On April 14

Montgomery is hitting for a .200 BA, .302 OBP and .418 SLG with a 30.2% strikeout rate and a 7.9% walk rate. His OPS is .720 and he has scored five runs. In 63 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in nine runs. Montgomery has recorded one steal on one attempt. He collected two extra-base hits in his most recent game (2 for 3 with a double, a home run and two RBIs) against the Royals.

The Rays are sending Shane McClanahan (0-1) to the mound to make his third start of the season.

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