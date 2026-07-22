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Colson Montgomery
Chicago White Sox

Colson Montgomery

Chicago White Sox • #12 SS

Colson Montgomery And White Sox Take On Rangers On July 22

Colson Montgomery and the Chicago White Sox will face the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, on Wednesday, July 22 at 8:05 p.m. ET. Montgomery has +290 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Montgomery is hitting for a .222 BA, .304 OBP and .472 SLG with a 32.4% strikeout rate and an 8.3% walk rate. His OPS is .776 and he has scored 48 runs. In 398 plate appearances, he has hit 24 home runs (9th in MLB) and driven in 57 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 4) against the Rangers.

The Rangers will send Tyler Alexander (1-1) out for his fourth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 2.79 ERA and 38 strikeouts through 42 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Colson Montgomery

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