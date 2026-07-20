Colson Montgomery And White Sox Take On Rangers On July 20

Montgomery is hitting for a .224 BA, .307 OBP and .477 SLG with a 32.2% strikeout rate and an 8.4% walk rate. His OPS is .784 and he has scored 48 runs. In 394 plate appearances, he has hit 24 home runs (9th in MLB) and driven in 57 runs. He notched a home run while going 2-for-4 in his previous game against the Blue Jays.

Jacob deGrom makes the start for the Rangers, his 19th of the season. He is 7-5 with a 3.49 ERA and 122 strikeouts through 100 2/3 innings pitched.

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