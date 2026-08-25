Colson Montgomery And White Sox Square Off Against Rangers On Aug. 25

Montgomery is hitting for a .211 BA, .289 OBP and .426 SLG with a 34% strikeout rate and an 8% walk rate. His OPS is .715 and he has scored 58 runs. In 523 plate appearances, he has hit 27 home runs (14th in MLB) and driven in 72 runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Rangers.

The Rangers are sending Jacob deGrom (9-8) to make his 25th start of the season as he goes for his 10th win. He is 9-8 with a 3.77 ERA and 157 strikeouts in 126 2/3 innings pitched.

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