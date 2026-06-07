Colson Montgomery And White Sox Play Phillies On June 7

Montgomery is hitting for a .223 BA, .317 OBP and .476 SLG with a 30.6% strikeout rate and an 8.7% walk rate. His OPS is .793 and he has scored 30 runs. In 265 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs (9th in MLB) and driven in 38 runs. In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Phillies.

The Phillies will send Aaron Nola (3-4) to the mound to make his 13th start of the season. He is 3-4 with a 5.55 ERA and 64 strikeouts through 61 2/3 innings pitched.

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