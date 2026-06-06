Colson Montgomery And White Sox Play Phillies On June 6

Montgomery is hitting for a .223 BA, .315 OBP and .467 SLG with a 30.4% strikeout rate and an 8.5% walk rate. His OPS is .783 and he has scored 28 runs. In 260 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs (12th in MLB) and driven in 37 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Phillies.

Andrew Painter gets the start for the Phillies, his 11th of the season. He is 1-6 with a 5.74 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 53 1/3 innings pitched.

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