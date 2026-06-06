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Colson Montgomery
Chicago White Sox

Colson Montgomery

Chicago White Sox • #12 SS

Colson Montgomery And White Sox Play Phillies On June 6

Colson Montgomery and his Chicago White Sox will square off against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, on Saturday, June 6 at 4:05 p.m. ET. Montgomery has +290 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Montgomery is hitting for a .223 BA, .315 OBP and .467 SLG with a 30.4% strikeout rate and an 8.5% walk rate. His OPS is .783 and he has scored 28 runs. In 260 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs (12th in MLB) and driven in 37 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Phillies.

Andrew Painter gets the start for the Phillies, his 11th of the season. He is 1-6 with a 5.74 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 53 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Colson Montgomery

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