Colson Montgomery And White Sox Play Padres On May 3

Montgomery is hitting for a .231 BA, .338 OBP and .504 SLG with a 27.9% strikeout rate and an 8.8% walk rate. His OPS is .843 and he has scored 15 runs. In 136 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs (13th in MLB) and driven in 22 runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 3) against the Padres.

Griffin Canning starts for the first time this season for the Padres.

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