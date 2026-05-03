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Colson Montgomery
Chicago White Sox

Colson Montgomery

Chicago White Sox • #12 SS

Colson Montgomery And White Sox Play Padres On May 3

Colson Montgomery and the Chicago White Sox will square off against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park, on Sunday, May 3 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Montgomery has +410 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Montgomery is hitting for a .231 BA, .338 OBP and .504 SLG with a 27.9% strikeout rate and an 8.8% walk rate. His OPS is .843 and he has scored 15 runs. In 136 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs (13th in MLB) and driven in 22 runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 3) against the Padres.

Griffin Canning starts for the first time this season for the Padres.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Colson Montgomery

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