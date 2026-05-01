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Colson Montgomery
Chicago White Sox

Colson Montgomery

Chicago White Sox • #12 SS

Colson Montgomery And White Sox Take On Padres On May 1

Colson Montgomery and his Chicago White Sox will face the San Diego Padres at Petco Park, on Friday, May 1 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Montgomery has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Montgomery is hitting for a .234 BA, .336 OBP and .495 SLG with a 29.7% strikeout rate and a 7.8% walk rate. His OPS is .831 and he has scored 13 runs. In 128 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs (16th in MLB) and driven in 21 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Angels.

German Marquez gets the start for the Padres, his sixth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 4.38 ERA and 17 strikeouts through 24 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Colson Montgomery

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