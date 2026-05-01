Colson Montgomery And White Sox Take On Padres On May 1

Montgomery is hitting for a .234 BA, .336 OBP and .495 SLG with a 29.7% strikeout rate and a 7.8% walk rate. His OPS is .831 and he has scored 13 runs. In 128 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs (16th in MLB) and driven in 21 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Angels.

German Marquez gets the start for the Padres, his sixth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 4.38 ERA and 17 strikeouts through 24 2/3 innings pitched.

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