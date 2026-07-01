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Colson Montgomery
Chicago White Sox

Colson Montgomery

Chicago White Sox • #12 SS

Colson Montgomery And White Sox Play Orioles On July 1

Colson Montgomery and his Chicago White Sox will face the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Wednesday, July 1 at 12:35 p.m. ET. Montgomery has +285 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Montgomery is hitting for a .221 BA, .311 OBP and .482 SLG with a 32% strikeout rate and an 8.9% walk rate. His OPS is .792 and he has scored 40 runs. In 338 plate appearances, he has hit 21 home runs (7th in MLB) and driven in 49 runs. In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-5 against the Orioles.

The Orioles have not named a starting pitcher.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Colson Montgomery

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