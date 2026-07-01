Colson Montgomery And White Sox Play Orioles On July 1

Montgomery is hitting for a .221 BA, .311 OBP and .482 SLG with a 32% strikeout rate and an 8.9% walk rate. His OPS is .792 and he has scored 40 runs. In 338 plate appearances, he has hit 21 home runs (7th in MLB) and driven in 49 runs. In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-5 against the Orioles.

The Orioles have not named a starting pitcher.

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