Colson Montgomery And White Sox Face Orioles On April 8

Montgomery is hitting for a .211 BA, .302 OBP and .395 SLG with a 34.9% strikeout rate and a 9.3% walk rate. His OPS is .697 and he has scored three runs. In 43 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in six runs. Montgomery has recorded one steal on one attempt. He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Orioles.

Kyle Bradish (0-2) makes the start for the Orioles, his third of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.