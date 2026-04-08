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Colson Montgomery
Chicago White Sox

Colson Montgomery

Chicago White Sox • #12 SS

Colson Montgomery And White Sox Face Orioles On April 8

Colson Montgomery and his Chicago White Sox will take on the Baltimore Orioles at Rate Field, on Wednesday, April 8 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Montgomery has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Montgomery is hitting for a .211 BA, .302 OBP and .395 SLG with a 34.9% strikeout rate and a 9.3% walk rate. His OPS is .697 and he has scored three runs. In 43 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in six runs. Montgomery has recorded one steal on one attempt. He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Orioles.

Kyle Bradish (0-2) makes the start for the Orioles, his third of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Colson Montgomery

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