Colson Montgomery And White Sox Face Orioles On April 7
Colson Montgomery and the Chicago White Sox will square off against the Baltimore Orioles at Rate Field, on Tuesday, April 7 at 3:10 p.m. ET. Montgomery has +560 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Montgomery is hitting for a .200 BA, .282 OBP and .371 SLG with a 33.3% strikeout rate and a 10.3% walk rate. His OPS is .653 and he has scored three runs. In 39 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in six runs. Montgomery has recorded one steal on one attempt. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Orioles.
The Orioles will send Trevor Rogers (2-0) to the mound to make his third start of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.