Colson Montgomery And White Sox Face Orioles On April 7

Montgomery is hitting for a .200 BA, .282 OBP and .371 SLG with a 33.3% strikeout rate and a 10.3% walk rate. His OPS is .653 and he has scored three runs. In 39 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in six runs. Montgomery has recorded one steal on one attempt. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Orioles.

The Orioles will send Trevor Rogers (2-0) to the mound to make his third start of the season.

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