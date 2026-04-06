FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Colson Montgomery
Chicago White Sox

Colson Montgomery

Chicago White Sox • #12 SS

Colson Montgomery And White Sox Square Off Against Orioles On April 6

Colson Montgomery and his Chicago White Sox will square off against the Baltimore Orioles at Rate Field, on Monday, April 6 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Montgomery has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Montgomery is hitting for a .226 BA, .314 OBP and .419 SLG with a 34.3% strikeout rate and an 11.4% walk rate. His OPS is .734 and he has scored three runs. In 35 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in six runs. Montgomery has recorded one steal on one attempt. In his last appearance, he went 1 for 2 against the Blue Jays.

The Orioles have not named a starter.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Colson Montgomery

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Chicago White SoxRecent Chicago White Sox Player News

View All Chicago White Sox Player News