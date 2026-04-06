Colson Montgomery And White Sox Square Off Against Orioles On April 6

Montgomery is hitting for a .226 BA, .314 OBP and .419 SLG with a 34.3% strikeout rate and an 11.4% walk rate. His OPS is .734 and he has scored three runs. In 35 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in six runs. Montgomery has recorded one steal on one attempt. In his last appearance, he went 1 for 2 against the Blue Jays.

The Orioles have not named a starter.

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