Colson Montgomery And White Sox Play Mariners On May 9

Montgomery is hitting for a .226 BA, .333 OBP and .482 SLG with a 28.9% strikeout rate and a 9.4% walk rate. His OPS is .815 and he has scored 16 runs. In 159 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs (19th in MLB) and driven in 26 runs. He collected three RBI (going 1-for-5 with a double) in his previous game against the Mariners.

Luis Castillo makes the start for the Mariners, his eighth of the season. He is 0-3 with a 6.29 ERA and 31 strikeouts through 34 1/3 innings pitched.

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