Colson Montgomery And White Sox Play Mariners On May 8

Montgomery is hitting for a .227 BA, .338 OBP and .485 SLG with a 28.6% strikeout rate and a 9.7% walk rate. His OPS is .823 and he has scored 16 runs. In 154 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs (18th in MLB) and driven in 23 runs. In his last appearance, he went 1 for 4 with a double against the Angels.

Emerson Hancock makes the start for the Mariners, his eighth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 2.59 ERA and 46 strikeouts through 41 2/3 innings pitched.

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