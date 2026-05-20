Colson Montgomery And White Sox Face Mariners On May 20

Montgomery is hitting for a .228 BA, .327 OBP and .503 SLG with a 30.6% strikeout rate and a 9.2% walk rate. His OPS is .829 and he has scored 23 runs. In 196 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs (8th in MLB) and driven in 31 runs (19th in MLB). He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 4) against the Mariners.

The Mariners are sending Emerson Hancock (3-2) out for his 10th start of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.02 ERA and 56 strikeouts in 53 2/3 innings pitched.

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