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Colson Montgomery
Chicago White Sox

Colson Montgomery

Chicago White Sox • #12 SS

Colson Montgomery And White Sox Face Mariners On May 20

Colson Montgomery and his Chicago White Sox will face the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, on Wednesday, May 20 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Montgomery has +440 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Montgomery is hitting for a .228 BA, .327 OBP and .503 SLG with a 30.6% strikeout rate and a 9.2% walk rate. His OPS is .829 and he has scored 23 runs. In 196 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs (8th in MLB) and driven in 31 runs (19th in MLB). He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 4) against the Mariners.

The Mariners are sending Emerson Hancock (3-2) out for his 10th start of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.02 ERA and 56 strikeouts in 53 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Colson Montgomery

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