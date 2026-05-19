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Colson Montgomery
Chicago White Sox

Colson Montgomery

Chicago White Sox • #12 SS

Colson Montgomery And White Sox Face Mariners On May 19

Colson Montgomery and his Chicago White Sox will face the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, on Tuesday, May 19 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Montgomery has +370 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Montgomery is hitting for a .234 BA, .333 OBP and .515 SLG with a 29.7% strikeout rate and a 9.4% walk rate. His OPS is .848 and he has scored 23 runs. In 192 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs (8th in MLB) and driven in 31 runs (13th in MLB). He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 3) against the Mariners.

Bryce Miller (0-0) gets the start for the Mariners, his second of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Colson Montgomery

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