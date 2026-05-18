Colson Montgomery And White Sox Face Mariners On May 18

Montgomery is hitting for a .238 BA, .335 OBP and .524 SLG with a 28.7% strikeout rate and a 9% walk rate. His OPS is .859 and he has scored 23 runs. In 188 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs (8th in MLB) and driven in 31 runs (12th in MLB). In his previous game, he went 1 for 4 against the Cubs.

Bryan Woo (3-2) gets the starting nod for the Mariners in his 10th start of the season. He has a 3.91 ERA in 53 2/3 innings pitched, with 47 strikeouts.

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