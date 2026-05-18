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Colson Montgomery
Chicago White Sox

Colson Montgomery

Chicago White Sox • #12 SS

Colson Montgomery And White Sox Face Mariners On May 18

Colson Montgomery and the Chicago White Sox will square off against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, on Monday, May 18 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Montgomery has +360 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Montgomery is hitting for a .238 BA, .335 OBP and .524 SLG with a 28.7% strikeout rate and a 9% walk rate. His OPS is .859 and he has scored 23 runs. In 188 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs (8th in MLB) and driven in 31 runs (12th in MLB). In his previous game, he went 1 for 4 against the Cubs.

Bryan Woo (3-2) gets the starting nod for the Mariners in his 10th start of the season. He has a 3.91 ERA in 53 2/3 innings pitched, with 47 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Colson Montgomery

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