Colson Montgomery And White Sox Square Off Against Mariners On May 10

Montgomery is hitting for a .227 BA, .331 OBP and .496 SLG with a 28.8% strikeout rate and a 9.2% walk rate. His OPS is .828 and he has scored 17 runs. In 163 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs (12th in MLB) and driven in 28 runs (13th in MLB). In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Mariners.

Logan Gilbert (2-3) gets the starting nod for the Mariners in his ninth start of the season. He's put together a 4.30 ERA in 44 2/3 innings pitched, with 43 strikeouts.

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