Colson Montgomery And White Sox Square Off Against Guardians On July 5

Montgomery is hitting for a .221 BA, .308 OBP and .484 SLG with a 31.6% strikeout rate and an 8.5% walk rate. His OPS is .792 and he has scored 41 runs. In 351 plate appearances, he has hit 22 home runs (8th in MLB) and driven in 51 runs. In his last appearance, he racked up two extra-base hits (2 for 5 with a double, a home run and two RBIs) against the Guardians.

The Guardians are sending Tanner Bibee (2-9) out to make his 19th start of the season. He is 2-9 with a 3.69 ERA and 83 strikeouts in 102 1/3 innings pitched.

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