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Colson Montgomery
Chicago White Sox

Colson Montgomery

Chicago White Sox • #12 SS

Colson Montgomery And White Sox Square Off Against Guardians On July 5

Colson Montgomery and his Chicago White Sox will take on the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, on Sunday, July 5 at 2 p.m. ET. Montgomery has +360 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Montgomery is hitting for a .221 BA, .308 OBP and .484 SLG with a 31.6% strikeout rate and an 8.5% walk rate. His OPS is .792 and he has scored 41 runs. In 351 plate appearances, he has hit 22 home runs (8th in MLB) and driven in 51 runs. In his last appearance, he racked up two extra-base hits (2 for 5 with a double, a home run and two RBIs) against the Guardians.

The Guardians are sending Tanner Bibee (2-9) out to make his 19th start of the season. He is 2-9 with a 3.69 ERA and 83 strikeouts in 102 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Colson Montgomery

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