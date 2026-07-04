Colson Montgomery And White Sox Face Guardians On July 4

Montgomery is hitting for a .218 BA, .306 OBP and .472 SLG with a 32.1% strikeout rate and an 8.7% walk rate. His OPS is .779 and he has scored 40 runs. In 346 plate appearances, he has hit 21 home runs (9th in MLB) and driven in 49 runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Guardians.

Parker Messick (7-5 with a 2.85 ERA and 106 strikeouts in 101 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Guardians, his 18th of the season.

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