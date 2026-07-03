Colson Montgomery And White Sox Face Guardians On July 3

Montgomery is hitting for a .221 BA, .310 OBP and .479 SLG with a 31.9% strikeout rate and an 8.8% walk rate. His OPS is .788 and he has scored 40 runs. In 342 plate appearances, he has hit 21 home runs (8th in MLB) and driven in 49 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Guardians.

The Guardians are sending Gavin Williams (9-4) out to make his 18th start of the season as he goes for his 10th win. He is 9-4 with a 3.81 ERA and 117 strikeouts in 101 2/3 innings pitched.

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