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Colson Montgomery
Chicago White Sox

Colson Montgomery

Chicago White Sox • #12 SS

Colson Montgomery And White Sox Face Guardians On July 3

Colson Montgomery and the Chicago White Sox will take on the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, on Friday, July 3 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Montgomery has +400 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Montgomery is hitting for a .221 BA, .310 OBP and .479 SLG with a 31.9% strikeout rate and an 8.8% walk rate. His OPS is .788 and he has scored 40 runs. In 342 plate appearances, he has hit 21 home runs (8th in MLB) and driven in 49 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Guardians.

The Guardians are sending Gavin Williams (9-4) out to make his 18th start of the season as he goes for his 10th win. He is 9-4 with a 3.81 ERA and 117 strikeouts in 101 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Colson Montgomery

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