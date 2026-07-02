Colson Montgomery And White Sox Square Off Against Guardians On July 2

Montgomery is hitting for a .221 BA, .311 OBP and .482 SLG with a 32% strikeout rate and an 8.9% walk rate. His OPS is .792 and he has scored 40 runs. In 338 plate appearances, he has hit 21 home runs (8th in MLB) and driven in 49 runs. He notched a home run while going 1-for-5 in his most recent game against the Orioles.

Slade Cecconi makes the start for the Guardians, his 18th of the season. He is 4-6 with a 4.18 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 90 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.