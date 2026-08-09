Colson Montgomery And White Sox Play Guardians On Aug. 9

Montgomery is hitting for a .214 BA, .295 OBP and .439 SLG with a 32.9% strikeout rate and an 8.4% walk rate. His OPS is .733 and he has scored 53 runs. In 465 plate appearances, he has hit 25 home runs (13th in MLB) and driven in 65 runs. In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Guardians.

Joey Cantillo (8-7 with a 3.87 ERA and 129 strikeouts in 118 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Guardians, his 25th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.