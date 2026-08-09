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Colson Montgomery
Chicago White Sox

Colson Montgomery

Chicago White Sox • #12 SS

Colson Montgomery And White Sox Play Guardians On Aug. 9

Colson Montgomery and the Chicago White Sox will square off against the Cleveland Guardians at Rate Field, on Sunday, Aug. 9 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Montgomery has +340 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Montgomery is hitting for a .214 BA, .295 OBP and .439 SLG with a 32.9% strikeout rate and an 8.4% walk rate. His OPS is .733 and he has scored 53 runs. In 465 plate appearances, he has hit 25 home runs (13th in MLB) and driven in 65 runs. In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Guardians.

Joey Cantillo (8-7 with a 3.87 ERA and 129 strikeouts in 118 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Guardians, his 25th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Colson Montgomery

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