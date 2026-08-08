Colson Montgomery And White Sox Face Guardians On Aug. 8

Montgomery is hitting for a .214 BA, .295 OBP and .440 SLG with a 32.5% strikeout rate and an 8.5% walk rate. His OPS is .735 and he has scored 53 runs. In 461 plate appearances, he has hit 25 home runs (12th in MLB) and driven in 65 runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Guardians.

Gavin Williams (11-6) takes the mound for the Guardians in his 24th start of the season. He has a 3.56 ERA in 139 2/3 innings pitched, with 178 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.