Colson Montgomery And White Sox Face Guardians On Aug. 8
Colson Montgomery and the Chicago White Sox will square off against the Cleveland Guardians at Rate Field, on Saturday, Aug. 8 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Montgomery has +420 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
Montgomery is hitting for a .214 BA, .295 OBP and .440 SLG with a 32.5% strikeout rate and an 8.5% walk rate. His OPS is .735 and he has scored 53 runs. In 461 plate appearances, he has hit 25 home runs (12th in MLB) and driven in 65 runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Guardians.
Gavin Williams (11-6) takes the mound for the Guardians in his 24th start of the season. He has a 3.56 ERA in 139 2/3 innings pitched, with 178 strikeouts.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.