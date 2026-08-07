Colson Montgomery And White Sox Take On Guardians On Aug. 7

Montgomery is hitting for a .216 BA, .298 OBP and .445 SLG with a 32.2% strikeout rate and an 8.5% walk rate. His OPS is .742 and he has scored 53 runs. In 457 plate appearances, he has hit 25 home runs (12th in MLB) and driven in 65 runs. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 5 with two RBIs) in his last game against the Red Sox.

Parker Messick (8-6) takes the mound for the Guardians in his 23rd start of the season. He's put together a 2.57 ERA in 129 2/3 innings pitched, with 128 strikeouts.

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