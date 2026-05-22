Colson Montgomery And White Sox Take On Giants On May 22

Montgomery is hitting for a .223 BA, .323 OBP and .491 SLG with a 30.3% strikeout rate and a 9.5% walk rate. His OPS is .815 and he has scored 23 runs. In 201 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs (8th in MLB) and driven in 31 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Mariners.

Trevor McDonald (2-0 with a 2.37 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Giants, his fourth of the season.

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