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Colson Montgomery
Chicago White Sox

Colson Montgomery

Chicago White Sox • #12 SS

Colson Montgomery And White Sox Take On Dodgers On June 14

Colson Montgomery and his Chicago White Sox will face the Los Angeles Dodgers at Rate Field, on Sunday, June 14 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Montgomery has +320 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Montgomery is hitting for a .218 BA, .317 OBP and .465 SLG with a 30.2% strikeout rate and a 9.4% walk rate. His OPS is .782 and he has scored 32 runs. In 278 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs (14th in MLB) and driven in 38 runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Dodgers.

Emmet Sheehan gets the start for the Dodgers, his 13th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.70 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 59 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Colson Montgomery

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