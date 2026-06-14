Colson Montgomery And White Sox Take On Dodgers On June 14

Montgomery is hitting for a .218 BA, .317 OBP and .465 SLG with a 30.2% strikeout rate and a 9.4% walk rate. His OPS is .782 and he has scored 32 runs. In 278 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs (14th in MLB) and driven in 38 runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Dodgers.

Emmet Sheehan gets the start for the Dodgers, his 13th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.70 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 59 1/3 innings pitched.

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