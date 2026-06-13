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Colson Montgomery
Chicago White Sox

Colson Montgomery

Chicago White Sox • #12 SS

Colson Montgomery And White Sox Face Dodgers On June 13

Colson Montgomery and his Chicago White Sox will square off against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Rate Field, on Saturday, June 13 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Montgomery has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Montgomery is hitting for a .221 BA, .320 OBP and .471 SLG with a 30.5% strikeout rate and a 9.5% walk rate. His OPS is .791 and he has scored 32 runs. In 275 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs (14th in MLB) and driven in 38 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Dodgers.

The Dodgers will send Yoshinobu Yamamoto (6-4) out for his 13th start of the season. He is 6-4 with a 2.68 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 77 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Colson Montgomery

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