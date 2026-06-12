Colson Montgomery And White Sox Play Dodgers On June 12

Montgomery is hitting for a .225 BA, .322 OBP and .479 SLG with a 30.7% strikeout rate and a 9.3% walk rate. His OPS is .801 and he has scored 31 runs. In 270 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs (12th in MLB) and driven in 38 runs. He is back in action for the first time since June 7, when he went 1 for 3 with a double against the Phillies.

Roki Sasaki makes the start for the Dodgers, his 12th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.03 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings pitched.

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