Colson Montgomery And White Sox Square Off Against Cubs On May 17

Montgomery is hitting for a .238 BA, .333 OBP and .531 SLG with a 28.4% strikeout rate and an 8.7% walk rate. His OPS is .865 and he has scored 22 runs. In 183 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs (8th in MLB) and driven in 31 runs (12th in MLB). In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Cubs.

Colin Rea (4-2 with a 4.68 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 42 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cubs, his seventh of the season.

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