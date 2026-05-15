Colson Montgomery And White Sox Square Off Against Cubs On May 15

Montgomery is hitting for a .230 BA, .331 OBP and .500 SLG with a 29.1% strikeout rate and a 9.1% walk rate. His OPS is .831 and he has scored 20 runs. In 175 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs (12th in MLB) and driven in 29 runs (13th in MLB). He hit a home run while going 3-for-4 in his last game against the Royals.

Edward Cabrera (3-1) takes the mound for the Cubs in his ninth start of the season. He's put together a 3.88 ERA in 46 1/3 innings pitched, with 43 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.