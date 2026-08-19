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Colson Montgomery
Chicago White Sox

Colson Montgomery

Chicago White Sox • #12 SS

Colson Montgomery And White Sox Play Cubs On Aug. 19

Colson Montgomery and his Chicago White Sox will face the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, on Wednesday, Aug. 19 at 2:20 p.m. ET. Montgomery has +570 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Montgomery is hitting for a .217 BA, .295 OBP and .436 SLG with a 32.9% strikeout rate and an 8% walk rate. His OPS is .731 and he has scored 57 runs. In 499 plate appearances, he has hit 26 home runs (14th in MLB) and driven in 71 runs. In his last game, he strung together three hits (going 3 for 4 with a double) against the Cubs.

Clay Holmes (5-5 with a 2.56 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 63 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cubs, his 12th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Colson Montgomery

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